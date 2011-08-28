UFC 134 Results - Former Pride Stars Dominate Rio Card

Anderson Silva showed the world once again why he is the greatest fighter in all of MMA. After toying with Yushin Okami for one round, The Spider came alive and unleashed an assault of strikes on the challenger to finish the fight and win his 9th straight UFC championship defence at UFC RIO.



The first round was fairly uneventful until the final seconds. Most of the round saw Anderson dance around, look for the jab, but not connect on anything to deadly. They fought up against the cage for a while with Anderson nailing a knee to Okami’s side that seemed to bother him. Okami went for a takedown which was blocked by the champion. The champion closed real strong nailing a head kick as the buzzer sounded at 2:04 of the second round.

