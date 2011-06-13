UFC 131: Dos Santos Vs. Carwin Results - JDS Wins!

Junior Dos Santos defeated Shane Carwin at UFC 131 Saturday night and remains the number one contender in the UFC heavyweight division. The win earned JDS a title shot against Cain Velasquez for the the UFC heavyweight championship.



Dos Santos bloodied and battered Carwin for three rounds. The fight started with both men feeling each other for the first minute or so. Carwin was the first to really make his move and charged Dos Santos. However, JDS was too quick and mobile for Carwin to connect. Dos Santos picked Carwin apart with jabs and combos for most of the round and came real close to finishing at the end of the round.

The highlight of the fight came at the end of the first round when JDS just opened up on Carwin with a flurry of strikes. Dos Santos connected and dropped Carwin to one knee against the cage. JDS looked to the ref to the stop but Herb Dean allowed the round to continue and the round ended shortly thereafter. Carwin was a bloody mess for the rest of the fight.

