UFC 131: Dos Santos Vs. Carwin Preview

The next challenger for UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be decided at UFC 131: Dos Santos vs. Carwin. Heavyweight sluggers Shane Carwin and Junior Dos Santos will top one of the most lackluster UFC cards in recent memory.



For those of you out there that dispute the MMA stardom of Brock Lesnar look no further than UFC 131. Fans were counting down the days to UFC 131 once Lesnar vs. Dos Santos was announced. Unfortunately Lesnar had to pull out of the fight due to illness and was replaced by Carwin. Today, most fans are talking about a fight in October and dismissing UFC 131 as an average show.

The hype may not the same, but fans still have two of the hardest hitting heavyweights in the UFC going toe to toe on Saturday night. I think JDS vs. Carwin as a co-headliner with another main-event would do blockbuster business. Yet with five UFC shows in a six week period, two free, Carwin vs. JDS alone isn’t likely to inspire many Saturday night UFC parties or last minute buys.

