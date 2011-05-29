UFC 130: Rampage Vs. Hamill Results - Jackson & Mir Dominate!

Rampage Jackson and Frank Mir may be two old dogs in the yard, but they don’t appear ready to roll over for the next generation of fighters. Dominant performances at UFC 130 have put both men back in the championship mix for the first time in over a year.



For a guy that didn’t seem interested in fighting Matt Hamill, Rampage Jackson came out focused and ready. Hamill brought the same game plan he used with success against Tito Ortiz to UFC 130 and Jackson was ready. Rampage stuffed every takedown attempt by Hamill and looked great in Round 1. Rampage connected with strikes every time Hamill went for the takedown and frustrated the former TUF competitor. Rampage was closing in for the kill with strikes as the first round ended. Hamill had no answers for Rampage’s takedown defence.

Matt Hamill came out in round two looking continuing to shoot for takedowns. Rampage not only continued to stuff his takedowns, but pepper him with strikes on the breaks. Rampage went to town with some vicious body shots and knees to Hamill. Hamill looked in trouble again as the round ended. Hamill just had no answers for Rampage while Jackson certainly did his homework.

