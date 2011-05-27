UFC 130: Rampage Vs. Hamill Predictions & Preview

UFC 130: Edgar vs. Maynard III/Rampage vs. Hamill



Gather around, CamelClutch faithful, ’cause it is fight week. We can all look forward to a Memorial Day weekend filled with backyard BBQing, celebrating those who’ve served and died in the armed forces…and watching a bunch of fights that are hopefully confined to the Octagon and not between your father and uncle over who marinates the best steak.

As the title implies, the original headliner of “Frankie Edgar vs. grey Maynard the third not-so-rubber match” was scrapped due to both fighters’ injuries and replaced with the initial co-main event Rampage vs. Hamill. Even though The Hammer does not necessarily hold the PPV drawing power against Rampage that, say, Rashad Evans does, a win by either of these fighters puts them in the title mix at 205. Here come the predictions…

Brian Stann vs. Jorge Santiago – Middleweight bout

Santiago begins his second tour of the UFC with a tough fight against Brian “All American” Stann. The former Marine is on a two fight winning streak after knocking out Chris Leben at UFC 125 back in January and submitting Mike Massenzio last August, which coincidentally is the last time Santiago fought.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.