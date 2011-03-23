UFC 128: Shogun vs. Jones Preview

So many questions about Jon Jones’ youth, Shogun Rua’s knees, Jones’ unorthodox style, Rua’s striking, etc. have been put forth that I am tempted to forego precious sleep for the NYC Half Marathon I am running on Sunday at 7:30 AM just to see this championship fight!



Love them or hate them, you have to give Zuffa/UFC credit: a mere week before a huge PPV that pits your rising star against a revered veteran champion, you drop the biggest news the sport has seen in quite some time. In the process, you create a lot of headlines and leverage since, not-so-coincidentally, this event is also being done in Newark at the Prudential centre, a major league sports arena standing in the shadows of NYC where the sport is trying be sanctioned.

OK that was a slight tangent and may have been over analysed, but hey, if you agree or disagree, throw some comments at the bottom. Otherwise, let’s go to the picks.

