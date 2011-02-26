UFC 127: Penn vs. Fitch Predictions & Preview

After watching a very entertaining Super Bowl weekend card in UFC 126 (beware of the Anderson Silva front kick of doom!) I will refrain from any “shrimp on the bar-bay” jokes from Dumb & Dumber this time as the UFC heads to Sydney for UFC 127: Penn vs. Fitch. Did I make that promise last time? Can’t remember. Moving on.



With a plethora of local and international talent to round out the card, the UFC 127 main event pits former LW champ BJ Penn against perennial WW contender Jon Fitch in a match that could determine the next contender to Georges St-Pierre’s belt at a date TBD. Even though both men would love another crack at the #1/#2 (depending on who you talk to) pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, they may have to ‘settle’ for whomever the champ is IF GSP moves up to MW for a Super Fight with Anderson Silva. Oh the uncertainty of it all! Before we get to that, here’s a look at the rest of the card.

UFC 127 Undercard Quick Pick

Marciej Jewtuszko over Curt Warburton

Chris Tuchscherer over Mark Hunt

Zhang Tie Quan over Jason Reinhardt (aired on Facebook)

Tom Blackledge over Anthony Perosh (aired on Facebook)

Nick Ring over Riki Fukuda (aired on Ion)

Alexander Gustafsson over James Te-Huna (aired on Ion)

Ross Pearson over Spencer Fisher (aired on Ion)

