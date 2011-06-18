UEFA Is Begging FIFA To Implement Corruption Reforms Within Three Months

Photo: AP

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA is urging FIFA to implement reforms within three months to deal with world soccer’s worst corruption crisis.FIFA executive committee members Mohamed bin Hammam and Jack Warner are currently suspended over allegations of bribery during the presidential election.



After Sepp Blatter was re-elected unopposed following Bin Hammam’s withdrawal, the Swiss began his fourth term by pledging a new “zero-tolerance” approach.

A statement from UEFA’s executive committee on Friday says it “takes good note of the will of FIFA to take concrete and efficient measures with regards to good governance.”

The statement adds that UEFA “expects to see results within the next three months and is following the situation closely.”

