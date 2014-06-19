Why 'Nanodegrees' Might Be A Real Career Solution For Those Who Can't Afford College

Udacity Instructor Kunal Chawla teaching a nanodegree class on Python programming.

A new initiative from online education resource Udacity and AT&T may actually help high-school graduates without college degrees get skilled tech jobs.

For $US200 per month, users can enroll in a six- to 12-month program that gets them a “nanodegree,” proof to job recruiters that they have successfully acquired a certain skill.

The initial offerings, beginning this fall, are in front-end web development, back-end web development, iOS development, and data analysis. Udacity has said another offering will be for Android development, and many more are planned.

AT&T is making up to 100 paid internships available to top applicants with nanodegrees, and will offer full scholarships for worthy candidates who could not otherwise afford a course.

It has invested $US1.5 million into the initiative.

Udacity says it plans on working closely with other companies to develop courses and application programs similar to the one they collaborated with AT&T on.

Cloudera, salesforce.com, Autodesk, Technet, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, sf.citi, and the Business Roundtable have already agreed to recognise nanodegrees as valid job credentials.

While college-level online courses have been available for a while now, research has shown that those who don’t really need them — professionals who already have at least a bachelor’s — are the majority of those using them.

A 2012 McKinsey report said that the world is on track to having a shortfall of as many as 85 million high- and middle-skilled workers by 2020.

“Research tells us that 65% of U.S. jobs will require some form of post-secondary education by 2020, yet fewer than 40% of Americans are educated beyond high school today,” Jamie P. Merisotis, president of the Lumina Foundation, told CBS MoneyWatch last year.

If more companies like AT&T help develop these talent pipelines, nanodegrees could provide entry to good-paying jobs without the investment of increasingly expensive four-year degree programs.

