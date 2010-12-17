UConn's BCS Bowl-Bound Football Team Will Cost Connecticut Taxpayers Millions

Unable to sell $2.5 million worth of Fiesta Bowl tickets the BCS pushed upon them, UConn is being rewarded for winning the Big East with huge losses, according to the New Haven Register.



In its quest for revenue, bowl sites require participating teams to purchase an allotment of tickets. So UConn is faced with burden of selling 17,500 tickets, the least expensive of which cost $111, to a game some 2,500 miles from its campus.

Thus far the school has sold 4,000. Those same tickets can be purchased for $20 on StubHub.com.

Combine that cost, with an obligation to 550 hotel rooms, chartered flights, meals for the team, staff, and band, and bonuses paid to coaches for reaching a BCS Bowl, and UConn’s $2.5 million payday from qualifying for the Bowl is sure to turn into a deficit. The Register estimates that the school is set to lose that $2.5 million from unsold tickets alone.

SPORTSbyBROOKS correctly observes some that this cost will eventually be passed on to taxpayers since UConn is a public university.

It’s a shame, but no one in charge will care – no matter how much Mark Cuban begs for a different system – as long as their power remains in tact.

