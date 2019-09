Here’s what March Madness is all about. UConn’s Kemba Walker just beat the No. 3 team in the country, Pittsburgh, on an amazing step-back buzzer beater in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.



Check out the video below.

And here’s another angle taken from press row by CBS’s Matt Norlander (via Quickish):



