UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson busted out the Michael Jordan shrug in the middle of one of the best shooting nights in NCAA history

Emmett Knowlton
Katie Lou SamuelsonESPN

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team — winners of 107 consecutive games — steam-rolled USF on Monday night to win the AAC Tournament Championship and clinch yet another AAC crown. 

In all, the performance was rather ho-hum for the top-ranked Huskies. The team opened on a 12-0 run and cruised to an eye-popping, if routine, 100-44 victory. 

But what the forgettable final score does not show is the record-setting shooting night from UConn sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson.

Samuelson, who is 6-foot-3, went 10 for 10 from beyond the 3-point line. This marked a new NCAA record for women’s basketball, and tied an NCAA record.

Most impressively, Samuelson achieved this in three quarters. 

“Actually, the past couple games, I was kind of worried about my shot a little bit,” Samuelson said after the game. “Coach just told me to calm down, that everyone goes through it. So just focus and shoot it.”

She continued: “I didn’t even know I made all my three’s today. I really am convinced I missed one.”

Well, Katie, you didn’t! 

The most impressive trey of the Samuelson’s night came on a broken play during the second half, when she heaved one up from NBA range and found nothing but net. Fittingly, she busted out a little “MJ Shrug” on her way back down the court.

Samuelson did miss two shots from within the three-point arc, and finished with a cool 40. 

For reference, USF reached 40 points as a team with 3:41 remaining in the game. 


