UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson busted out the Michael Jordan shrug in the middle of one of the best shooting nights in NCAA history

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team — winners of 107 consecutive games — steam-rolled USF on Monday night to win the AAC Tournament Championship and clinch yet another AAC crown.
In all, the performance was rather ho-hum for the top-ranked Huskies. The team opened on a 12-0 run and cruised to an eye-popping, if routine, 100-44 victory.
But what the forgettable final score does not show is the record-setting shooting night from UConn sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson.
Samuelson, who is 6-foot-3, went 10 for 10 from beyond the 3-point line. This marked a new NCAA record for women’s basketball, and tied an NCAA record.
Most impressively, Samuelson achieved this in three quarters.
“Actually, the past couple games, I was kind of worried about my shot a little bit,” Samuelson said after the game. “Coach just told me to calm down, that everyone goes through it. So just focus and shoot it.”
She continued: “I didn’t even know I made all my three’s today. I really am convinced I missed one.”
Well, Katie, you didn’t!
The most impressive trey of the Samuelson’s night came on a broken play during the second half, when she heaved one up from NBA range and found nothing but net. Fittingly, she busted out a little “MJ Shrug” on her way back down the court.
Samuelson did miss two shots from within the three-point arc, and finished with a cool 40.
For reference, USF reached 40 points as a team with 3:41 remaining in the game.
Katie Lou Samuelson went 10-10 from 3, setting a new women’s D-I record
Only men’s D-I player to go 10-10: Andre Smith (2008, George Mason) pic.twitter.com/WEihbWU2OD
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 7, 2017
