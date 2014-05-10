UConn Sorority Gets Kicked Off Campus For Allegedly Making Pledges 'Sizzle Like Bacon'

The University of Connecticut’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority has been booted from campus after sisters allegedly made their pledges “lay on the floor and sizzle like bacon,” USA Today reports.

The sorority “engaged in hazing behaviours including but not limited to forced consumption of alcohol, acting like animals, and sizzling like bacon, which included lying on the floor and wiggling,” the associate director of student affairs said.

According to the Hartford Courant, a sophomore in the house claimed that pledges were forced to play beer pong and jump up and down and grab their ankles while chugging booze. She allegely subsequently blacked out and woke up in the hospital.

The university has taken swift moves to ban KKG from campus until 2017. However, students have until Wednesday to appeal the decision.

In a statement the university said the “decision to revoke Kappa Kappa Gamma’s registration and recognition was not taken lightly, but it was appropriate and imperative in light of the severity of the circumstances.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.