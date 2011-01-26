Here's The Letter UConn's Angry Football Donor Sent To The School Asking For His Money Back

Photo: Flickr/beisbolct

Earlier we told you about Connecticut football donor Robert G. Burton displeasure with Athletic Director Jeff Hathaway’s choice for coach Randy Edsall’s successor.In fact, he’s so unhappy with Hathaway’s choice of Paul Pasqualoni (and the fact that he was not consulted in the hire) that he does not plan on donating to UConn or the football program anymore, and he wants $3 million back.



He voiced his opinion in an angry letter to Hathaway, and the Hartford Courant has published the whole thing.

Click here to read the letter >

Burton also lays out his detailed case for why his opinion should taken seriously — a college football career, two sons who played college ball, knowing a lot of other coaches and athletic directors, and his extensive knowledge of football talent.

But mostly it’s the $7 million he’s given to UConn over the years.

So how much should big donors be involved in the hiring process? Yes, they fork over the big bucks, but does that mean they really know more than the athletic directors? What can the school’s administration do to win him back?

