UConn Beats Kentucky, Becomes One Of The Most Unlikely National Championship Teams Ever

UConn won the NCAA Tournament on Monday night, beating Kentucky 60-54 in the national championship game.

The Huskies are the first 7-seed to win it all.

They came into the tournament ranked 18th in the country, and weren’t expected to make it out of the second round, much less win the whole thing.

They ran the table in March on the strength of their backcourt duo of Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright. Napier was superb on Monday night, scoring 22 pounds and grabbing six rebounds. His three-pointer to make it 51-47 with seven minutes left put UConn up for good.

It was his final college game.

Boatright added 14 points and three huge steals.

Kentucky came into the 2013-14 season ranked No. 1.

After a disappointing regular season, their renewed freshman class put it together in the postseason, making it all the way to the title game as an 8-seed. But Julius Randle was hobbled on Monday night, and the Harrison twins were overwhelmed by Napier and Boatright’s quickness and experience.

UConn very much came out of nowhere.

This isn’t a case where an exceptionally talented team played poorly in the regular season, got a 7-seed, and then played how we all thought they’d play in the tournament. UConn was a perfectly decent team all year — nothing more, nothing less. They weren’t on anyone’s radar until their miraculous March run.

UConn!

