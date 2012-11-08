UCO Stormproof Matches

Say hello to UCO’s Stormproof Matches.



Why We Love It: These are the matches you want around if your power goes out during a storm. They are waterproof and windproof, burn for 15 seconds, and will even burn after being dunked underwater.

Seriously, it would take some extraordinarily harsh conditions to keep you from lighting these matches. An excellent addition to anyone’s survival gear or E.D.C. kit, each box comes with spare strikers and 25 matches.

Photo: Amazon



Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $5.24

