REPORT: A UCLA Target Is Flooding After Another Water Main Break On Campus

Another water main break has hit the University of California, Los Angeles, FOX 11 reports.

Water is “pouring through the ceiling” of a Target on campus, according to the news station.

Check out some of the photos:





LA City Fire crews pushing water out of Target store near #UCLA @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/ci7l9RT1vH

— Margaret Carrero (@MargaretCarrero) August 1, 2014

Another water main break hit UCLA earlier this week and caused significant damage on campus.

Cars were trapped in underground parking garages and streets on campus flooded as a geyser shot up out of the middle of the street, the Associated Press reported.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.