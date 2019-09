Boobs.



Here’s an “unofficial” recruiting video featuring beautiful UCLA alumnae in limited clothing that has gone viral since a fan posted it on YouTube yesterday (via Big Lead Sports).

Over the line? Or genius move? Should the school pick it up?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.