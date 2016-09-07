UCLA men's soccer team goes bonkers, scores 3 goals in 32 seconds

The UCLA men’s soccer team pulled off a big 6-1 upset over No. 1-ranked Akron on Sunday.

In a deluge in the 53rd minute, UCLA uncorked three straight goals in 32 seconds to take a giant 5-0 lead before the 54th minute of the game.

The onslaught began with junior Abu Danladi who put in the first goal after some nice passing just outside the box.



Danladi continued, scoring again moments later.



Then, about 20 seconds after, sophomore Jackson Yueill tracked down a long pass and found the back of the net to cap off the flurry.



The flurry broke a 27-year old NCAA record. The previous record for fastest three goals was 43 seconds.

Watch the entire scene below:

Add “Score 3-straight goals vs. the No. 1 team in the nation” to the list of things that can be done in 32 seconds. pic.twitter.com/68qX4oD8Y5

— UCLA Men’s Soccer (@UCLAMSoccer) September 6, 2016

