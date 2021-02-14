UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier said she 'WOKE UP SCREAMING' after Janet Jackson commented on her viral floor routine

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier on February 10 performed a floor routine to Janet Jackson’s music, and it got the singer’s attention.

Margzetta Frazier’s new floor routine set to Janet Jackson’s music has taken social media by storm.

The UCLA gymnast debuted the floor exercise on Wednesday and scored 9.925 out of 10.

Jackson wrote “iLuvIT” in response to the routine, which drew inspiration from her music videos.

UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier on Wednesday debuted a Janet Jackson-inspired floor routine that got the attention of the ’80s and ’90s singer herself.

Frazier earned a score of 9.925 out of 10 for the routine, which she performed during a competition against Brigham Young University’s gymnastics team. The UCLA junior and All-American gymnast wove in choreography inspired by some of Jackson’s music videos, including the videos for her songs “If” and “Nasty,” according to Popsugar.

In a video interview after the meet, Frazier spoke about her new routine, saying: “I did Miss Janet Jackson. I did a medley. I hope you like it, girl, if you see it. I love you a lot. You’re my inspiration in life.”

UCLA Gymnastics later described her performance as a “New @JanetJackson floor routine, same @IAmMargzetta magic.”

After UCLA Gymnastics posted Frazier’s routine â€” which has received more than 4,000 shares and 16,000 likes on Twitter at the time of writing â€” Jackson responded, writing: “#iLuvIT” and tagging the gymnast.

Frazier and Jackson shared an exchange via Twitter.

“WOKE UP SCREAMING,” Frazier wrote. “I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE.”

???? — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 12, 2021

People couldn’t get enough of Frazier’s routine.

Ayyyyyyye. I know how good this is because my sister used to spend HOURS trying to memorize all these dances in the living room. She is HITTIN IT https://t.co/8NOEoEk1ur — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 11, 2021

NOT THE IF DANCEBREAK CHOREO ???????????? sincerely wishing a good day to this girl and this girl exclusively https://t.co/AaXvnAiw90 — G (@oneofthosefaces) February 11, 2021

I got goosebumps when she broke it down to “If” ???????????? https://t.co/jtAMD4VOFz — Christina Ferrante (@rememberthe1) February 11, 2021

One user even made a duet of the gymnast’s floor exercise and Jackson’s “If” choreography.

Frazier’s past floor exercises have paid homage to other music icons and forms of dance.

In January 2020, she debuted a floor routine set to ’70s hits, like James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing” and Chic’s “Le Freak.” And in 2019, she made a statement with a floor routine that she told the Los Angeles Daily News was inspired by “voguing, the dance style originating from Harlem’s Black LGBTQ community.”

