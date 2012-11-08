UCLA Coach Goes On Rant, Wants Twitter Impostor Put In Jail

Earlier this week, a Twitter account claiming to be Randall Goforth, a freshman cornerback on the UCLA football team, caused a mini-uproar when it started trash-talking some USC players leading up to their showdown in two weeks…



USC SUCKS!! WE WILL GET IT IN NOVEMBER 17. ALL ABOUT ACTION NO NEED TO BRAG JUST BE TUNED IN ON THE 17TH!!!!

Of course, it wasn’t really Goforth. But at least two USC players gave the account credibility by falling for the ruse, as well as at least one ESPN.com writer.

UCLA head coach Jim Mora was not happy that somebody was trying to cause some controversy. In fact, he was so upset he went on a rant, calling the move “sickening,” and even called for the impostor to be put in jail. Here’s the video (via ESPN.com)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.