The UCLA Bruins Highlight The Absurdity Of The BCS System

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The UCLA Bruins are 6-6 and will play in this weekends inaugural Pac-12 Championship Game. The Stanford Cardinals are 11-1, ranked fourth in the country, and they will not. And that is just the beginning of this ridiculous scenario.On the one hand, if UCLA upsets Oregon, they will receive an automatic bid into a BCS Bowl game. But if they lose, they will have a losing record and would have to request a special waiver from the NCAA in order to be bowl eligible. So for the Bruins, it is BCS or bust.



And UCLA is just the worst example. Louisville, at 7-5, could represent the Big East in the BCS depending on how the final week of games shake out. And the Big 10 title game will be contested by two teams that aren’t even ranked in the top 12 in the country (#15 Wisconsin, #13 Michigan State).

Meanwhile, a number of teams which can make an argument for the BCS title game, may get left out of the BCS picture all together.

In other words, welcome to the BCS System, and the land of mediocrity.

