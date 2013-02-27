Now There's An App That analyses Your Pee

Photo: Screenshot

uChek is a new app by 29-year-old entrepreneur Myshkin Ingawale and you’ll use it to test your urine.You won’t be peeing on or even near your phone, but on a chemical strip that changes colour as it reacts to your urine. The iPhone’s camera is powerful enough to detect specific colour changes associated with your urine’s “glucose, bilirubin, proteins, specific gravity, ketones, leukocytes, nitrites, urobilinogen and hematuria,” reports Wired.



The value here is that these tests can help test for disease and will be especially useful for those with diabetes or problems with their liver or kidneys.

The app isn’t yet available in the App Store, but you can check out the company’s site here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.