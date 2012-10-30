College Soccer Player Shoves Official, Taken Off The Field In Handcuffs

UC Santa Barbara player Peter McGlynn was arrested on Sunday during a college soccer game against UC Davis after shoving an official in overtime.



USA Today reports he was not booked, but he may be charged soon. Initial reports say he punched the official, but this video seems to show a clear shove.

McGlynn is from Ireland. He was ejected from the game on a red card before the attack.

Here’s the video from KEY News:



