The chancellor of UC Davis, Linda Katehi, walks to her car as hundreds of students protest in silence.



The students are protesting the campus police pepper-spraying of a line of seated, quiet protesters, an act that has outraged most people who have seen the video of it.

Katehi has so far rebuffed calls for her resignation.

Watch until the end…

