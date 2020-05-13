The University of California, and California State University systems plan to remain mostly online for fall semester

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Thirty-three campuses part of the University of California and California State University systems will likely remain mostly online during the fall semester, KCBS-TV reported.

Both university systems said they will be taking a hybrid approach to the fall semester, with most courses online and a few classes in-person like labs and interactive engineering programs.

The announcement comes amid students expressing frustration over the value of their education without in-person classes, with some students signing petitions and filing lawsuits demanding refunds on their tuition.

The UC system and the CSU system have 33 campuses collectively.

A spokesman for the UC system told KCBS-TV that it is “likely” that none of its 10 campuses will fully re-open and to expect a “mixed approach” in the fall semester.

“At this juncture, it’s likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall,” UC spokesman Stett Holbrook wrote in an email. “We will be exploring a mixed approach with some material delivered in classroom and lab settings while other classes will continue to be online.”

Most classes at CSU’s 23 campuses will remain online as well, with “limited exceptions for in-person activities that cannot be delivered virtually, are indispensable to the university’s core mission and can be conducted within the rigorous standards of safety and welfare,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White told the board of trustees during an online call, KCBS-TV reported.

“This is a new and expensive reality for us,” White said. “For those limited courses where in-person instruction is indispensable and can be justified, enrollment per section will be less.”

The announcement came amid a flurry of student frustrations over the value of their education without in-person classes. Students have been signing petitions and lawsuits demanding reduced tuition and refunds, as colleges continue to speculate how they will financially make it through the pandemic.

