Jon Stewart's next TV hosting gig is WWE's 'SummerSlam'

The WWE is bringing Jon Stewart back to television.

Just a couple weeks after signing off from Comedy Central‘s “The Daily Show,” Stewart will be hosting WWE’s annual event, SummerSlam, according to a USA Today report, which Business Insider confirmed with WWE.

Stewart will be on-hand for the four-hour event being held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.

The upcoming hosting gig continues Stewart’s relationship with the wrestling organisation, which began earlier this year when he began a “feud” with WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. The feud went from online to “The Daily Show” and then an episode of USA Network’s “

Monday Night Raw”

in March.

Stewart taped his final “

Daily Show”on Thursday, August 6. About 3.5 million people tuned into the show live, second only to Stewart’s interview with President Barack Obama on the October 29, 2008 episode.

According to USA Today, Stewart joins a big schedule for the day. That will include a title match between Rollins and U.S. champ John Cena, a toe-to-toe between Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker, and “Arrow” star Stephen Amell will participate in a tag-team match with Adrian Neville vs. Stardust and Wade Barrett.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.