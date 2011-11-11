Everyone Is Talking About This Violent Attack By Police On UC Berkeley Students

There were two police raids on Occupy Cal protesters yesterday, both of them ended in violence (via Daily Cal).



Berkeley students voted to start their own Occupation in solidarity with the whole movement, and also to protest the privatization of UC campuses. Basically, this resonates with a general Occupy Wall Street Grievance about student debt.

So yesterday they marched to a downtown Bank of America branch (which was forced to close), holding signs that read “Education is a debt sentence,” and chanting “No cuts, no fees, education must be free.”

When they got back to campus, they tried to set up camp. But the campus police confiscated their tents, set up a barricade, and told them to disperse. They didn’t, and some students tried to move the barricade. That’s when police took out batons.

Seven people were arrested, and several were injured. Harry Le Grande, campus vice chancellor for student affairs, said the police were just enforcing campus policy, but he was willing to cut the students a deal. They could stay where they were for a week, but without any camping gear.

The students weren’t having it. They didn’t move their things, and around 9:30 p.m. the police went back to clear out the camp. The batons came out again. There was more violence. And 39 more people were arrested.

You can watch video of the protest below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.