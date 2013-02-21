There's A New Tablet Operating System Coming That Has More Features Than Your iPad

Photo: ubuntu

This week, Ubuntu announced another mobile experience for consumers: Ubuntu for Tablets.Ubuntu is an alternative PC operating system popular in the hardcore tech community, but it’s recently made the move to mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.



Yesterday Ubuntu showed off the tablet version of the operating system for the first time. Developers will be able to install the OS on Google’s Nexus 7 or Nexus 10 tablets to try it out. The preview version goes live Feb. 21.

What’s special about Ubuntu is that it offers a unique multitasking experience not found on popular Android tablets and the iPad. It’s more like Windows 8, which lets you run two apps at the same time in a split screen.

We took a look at Ubuntu’s demo video of the tablet OS. Check out the gallery below to see all the cool features.

