There's A New Tablet Operating System Coming That Has More Features Than Your iPad

This week, Ubuntu announced another mobile experience for consumers: Ubuntu for Tablets.Ubuntu is an alternative PC operating system popular in the hardcore tech community, but it’s recently made the move to mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.
Yesterday Ubuntu showed off the tablet version of the operating system for the first time. Developers will be able to install the OS on Google’s Nexus 7 or Nexus 10 tablets to try it out. The preview version goes live Feb. 21.
What’s special about Ubuntu is that it offers a unique multitasking experience not found on popular Android tablets and the iPad. It’s more like Windows 8, which lets you run two apps at the same time in a split screen.
We took a look at Ubuntu’s demo video of the tablet OS. Check out the gallery below to see all the cool features.
This is Canonical (the company that makes Ubuntu) CEO Mark Shuttleworth. He Introduced Ubuntu for tablets in a five-minute video tour.
Ubuntu recently announced plans to create a custom mobile operating system for smartphones. It has a lot of people excited.
Ubuntu for tablets features a lot of the same things we've seen for Ubuntu's mobile phone OS. That big bubble on the right side of the screen is how you interact with notifications.
The start screen can be completely personalised and will change colour and animations depending on the user.
Without unlocking the device users can simply swipe from the left side of the screen and access favourite apps.
A simple swipe will let you inside and you can easily see which apps are running. It's easy to jump straight to the app store and see what's installed or add new apps. Ubuntu's apps are unique because they can either be web based or natively designed for the OS.
This is a brand new feature Ubuntu has designed specifically for tablets. It's called the side stage.
The side stage reveals smartphone apps running on the tablet. It's simple to use your right thumb to interact with the side stage.
Any tablet app that supports the layout can easily be run alongside other apps, making Ubuntu multi-tasking a cinch.
This reminds us of how Windows 8 multitasks, but in a much smoother way. It's simple to do two things at once.
The phone home screen stretches naturally to the tablet making it easy to interact with movies, apps, and more.
Pulling down from the top right hand corner will bring up notifications and options like WiFi, battery, messages, and more.
Sharing to social networks is baked into every app. It supports all the major networks. Simply swipe up from the bottom right corner.
If Ubuntu can really deliver with this mobile operating system we can definitely see it giving Apple and Google a run for their money.
