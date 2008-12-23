UBS: You'd Be Nuts To Do Business With Us

UBS’s romp through the Hall of Shame continues.



Earlier this year:

Senior managers criminally indicted for helping US clients use tax shelters

Sold “principal protected structured notes” from Lehman Brothers as conservative investments (now almost worthless)

Sold clients $25 billion of ARS as cash-like securities (later forced into settlement)

Massive writedowns for gambling on US mortgage securities

Government bailout

And today:

Tells clients it placed in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme that they’re on their own

