How analysts think Malcolm Turnbull can lift business confidence

Malcolm Turnbull’s ascension to the Liberal Party leadership has certainly got the markets talking this morning.

What it will mean for the economy, confidence, share prices – all of these things are currently being dissected and discussed by people across the country.

Some believe it will mean little in the overall scheme of things. Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at NAB, wrote to clients: “Australia changed its Prime Minister yesterday, with Malcolm Turnbull taking over from Tony Abbott. This has no implications for markets.”

Soon after Turnbull resigned from cabinet and demanded a leadership ballot from Tony Abbott yesterday, he spoke to the media and his key message was about delivering a fresh wave of business confidence.

“Ultimately the Prime Minister has not been capable of providing the economic leadership our nation needs; he has not been capable of providing the economic confidence that business needs,” Turnbull said.

The lack of business confidence in Australia – which, put simply, can restrict investment decisions and restrain economic growth – has been something we have paid close attention to at Business Insider over the past two years. There has been a widespread view that the Abbott government failed to articulate clear policies and a reform agenda that would inspire businesses and give them the certainty they require.

But confidence is a “soft” indicator – it’s really about businesses’ expectation. How exactly can Turnbull do something about it?

Negotiation skills

Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital, said he wouldn’t be rushing to change any forecasts. “The change in PM does nothing to change Australia’s current economic reality flowing from the end of the resources boom and the resulting soft economic growth, which in turn has been playing a role in driving the political instability in recent times,” Oliver wrote. “It’s also early days yet with the new PM yet to fully articulate any changes in economic policy.”

But there is some nuance. Oliver adds that with Turnbull being popular with Labor and swinging voters, “we are likely to see a short-term boost in economic confidence.”

Oliver adds that Turnbull is “likely to focus more on articulating the challenges Australia faces, proposing reforms to address them and then reaching out to independents and political opponents in Parliament to offer compromises to help ensure that they are passed into law…. A better articulation of Australia’s economic challenges and reforms designed to address them is exactly what Australia needs now and has been lacking over the last few years.”

Some believe Turnbull’s ascent will be a boon for the economy, talking up the prospect for higher level of business and consumer confidence, and as a result, a rally in the nation’s stock market.

Scott Haslem, economist at UBS, falls into the latter category. In a note this morning, he outlines the case why Turnbull being in charge may deliver a much-needed boost to the economy because of his negotiating ability and skills of persuasion. Here’s an excerpt:

We believe a Turnbull lead Government may be more prepared to consider issues of tax reform, including raising the GST and reform to superannuation benefits. While he has vowed to explain to the community the opportunities and challenges Australia faces, we think the task remains difficult, given what we believe is likely to remain a relatively partisan political environment. We believe Turnbull’s style may increase the likelihood of successful negotiations with the cross-benches on key reform policies.

Haslem also suggests that the current popularity of Turnbull amongst the Australian electorate may create instability for the current opposition, the Australian Labor Party.

“For the Opposition, given the polls have consistently ranked Turnbull above both former PM Abbott and current Opposition leader Bill Shorten as preferred PM, we think this has the potential to create some instability in the Opposition, where attention will be focused on the next round of political polling,” he notes.

Haslem also suggests that a Turnbull-led government will help boost flagging business confidence, although he is unsure how sustainable the lift in sentiment will be.

“We believe it is possible the likelihood of a new leadership team promising economic leadership could deliver a lift in business confidence. How sustained that may be is unclear.

“Needless to say, we think one of the keys to Australia’s outlook will be whether it can regain its long tradition of stability in government.”

