UBS Equity Traders Just Got A Memo: "Suits Are Now Mandatory"

UBS traders were informed of some new, compulsory sartorial rules this morning.



Equity sales team members were told in a memo that “suits are now mandatory” at the office, Dealbreaker reported.

Apparently swaps and quants already made the change and equities are next.

The new dresscode is apparently being mandated by the bosses back in Switzerland with a goal to “re-establish credibility and a sense of professionalism.”

Don’t Miss: La DressCode: The UBS Banker’s Guide To Dressing And Smelling Like A Winner >

And: If You Want To Get A Job At A Hedge Fund Don’t Even THINK About Wearing This To An Interview >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.