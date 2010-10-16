UBS Traders Aren't Allowed To Wear Jeans On The Trading Floor Anymore

Apparently it used to be OK for UBS traders to show up to work wearing jeans.



Because according to someone at the firm, yesterday UBS sent out a memo saying that jeans will no longer be allowed on the trading floor.

Media relations hasn’t gotten back to us yet, but we assume this new regulation is UBS’ attempt to step up their game and compete with banks like Goldman, which only allows its employees to wear jeans on special, pre-determined days after they’ve donate money to charity.

But we will also note that jeggings recently became a big hit on Wall Street and their tightass-ness might be too much to handle during trading hours.

Or maybe its because jeans companies are now urging people to wear jeans for six months before washing them, which is gross.

Whatever the reason, we think the no-jeans rule is antiquated. Jeans can look fancy and work-appropriate if you wear them right.

