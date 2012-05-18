UBS: Forget Dividends, Investors Need To Look At These 10 Total Yield Stocks

In the current low interest rate environment, many investors have turned to dividend-yielding stocks. But UBS analyst Jonathan Golub says total yield (dividend and buybacks yields) offers a more holistic approach.



Golub says while telecom and utilities are considered the highest yielding sectors, this isn’t the case whe buybacks are taken into account as well.

Here are 10 stocks that Golub think are very attractive on a total yield basis, and are Buy-rated by UBS analysts:

Photo: UBS / Business Insider

Don’t Miss: 11 Brilliant Insights From Wall Street Legend Barton Biggs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.