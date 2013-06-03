UBS' Top Wealth Management Advisers May Start A Rival Business After Quitting Over Rates

UBS: Getty



UBS Wealth Management lost two of its top private client advisers on Friday. The duo are reportedly considering starting a rival firm and may be joined by a dozen of their former colleagues.

Joyce Moullakis and Sarah Thompson of the Australian Financial Review report that Stephen Collins and Mason Allamby were among UBS’ biggest revenue writers. They were thought to have quit over a dispute with management over commission rates.

UBS has lost as many as five advisers in recent months, the Fin reports.

More on the Fin.

