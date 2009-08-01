UBS To Turn Over Names Of Thousands Of Tax Evaders

Well this is “rich,” so to speak.



UBS has reached a preliminary settlement with the IRS in the massive tax evasion investigation, with an agreement to turn over “thousands” of names of its US clients, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Whether “thousands” comes anywhere close to approaching the 52,000 names the IRS was seeking is unclear. But here’s what we do know: the two sides agree on all the major issues “in principle.”

Then again, tax evasion is alawys about the principle, not the letter of the law.

Because who would bother opening a secret bank account with a guy who is willing to convert his money into loose diamonds and stuff them into a toothpaste tube for smooth border crossing if they didn’t believe, in “principle,” in paying taxes?

