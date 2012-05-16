UBS: These 14 Companies Will Shield You From The Europocalypse

It’s hard to avoid exposure to Europe if you’re in the stock markets.
UBS’s US Equity Strategy team led by Jonathan Golub recently published a list of internationally exposed stockst that should outperform the market during periods of European weakness.
These companies have high foreign sales, and low European sensitivity. Here’s how UBS calculates sensitivity: “the percentage of times it has outperformed the market in periods of European strength and the percentage of times it has underperformed the market in periods of European weakness. The sum of these two percentages is the Sensitivity Score.”
Note: UBS does not refer to the euro crisis as ‘Euro-pocalypse’. They describe this screen as “High Foreign Sales and Low European Sensitivity – Top Stocks by Sector”
Ticker: ABT
Foreign Sales %: 58.8
European Sensitivity Score: 0.48
Abbot Labs is a Chicago based pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on global pharmaceuticals, nutritional and medical products, as well as diagnostic and cardiovascular devices.
Ticker: AMT
Foreign Sales %: 26.3
European Sensitivity Score: 0.77
American Tower Corp is a holding company that owns and operates communications sites. It leases space on its towers to a variety of broadcast and wireless providers.
Ticker: BLL
Foreign Sales %: 38.1
European Sensitivity Score: 0.87
Ball Corporation produces a variety of metal packaging for food, beverages, and other products in addition to aerospace systems.
Ticker: BMC
Foreign Sales %: 48.5
European Sensitivity Score: 0.71
BMC Software develops system and service management software. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: BF-B
Foreign Sales %: 55.5
European Sensitivity Score: 0.77
Brown-Forman Corp. manufactures and markets alcoholic beverages including Jack Daniels and Southern Comfort.
Ticker: CB
Foreign Sales %: 25.9
European Sensitivity Score: 0.79
The Chubb Corporation is a holding company that provides various insurance products through its subsidiaries.
Ticker: CL
Foreign Sales %: 78.5
European Sensitivity Score: 0.62
Colgate-Palmolive manufactures a variety 0f consumer products worldwide, including oral care and household cleaning products.
Ticker: IBM
Foreign Sales %: 65.4
European Sensitivity Score: 0.78
IBM provides IT products and services worldwide, headquartered in Armonk, New York.
Ticker: JNJ
Foreign Sales %: 55.5
European Sensitivity Score: 0.55
Johnson and Johnson produces various consumer healthcare products and over the counter pharmaceuticals. It is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Ticker: MCD
Foreign Sales %: 68.4
European Sensitivity Score: 0.55
McDonald's franchises and operates fast food restaurants throughout the world.
Ticker: RTN
Foreign Sales %: 24.8
European Sensitivity Score: 0.76
Raytheon is a defence contractor and the world's largest producer of guided missiles. It is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts
Ticker: SE
Foreign Sales %: 67.2
European Sensitivity Score: 0.85
Spectra Energy owns and operates natural gas assets throughout North America.
Ticker: SRCL
Foreign Sales %: 27.7
European Sensitivity Score: 0.79
Stericycle provides waste management services to institutions. It is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Ticker: YUM
Foreign Sales %: 70
European Sensitivity Score: 0.67
Yum Brands operates and franchises fast food restaurants including KFC and Taco Bell.
