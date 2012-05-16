UBS: These 14 Companies Will Shield You From The Europocalypse

It’s hard to avoid exposure to Europe if you’re in the stock markets.



UBS’s US Equity Strategy team led by Jonathan Golub recently published a list of internationally exposed stockst that should outperform the market during periods of European weakness.

These companies have high foreign sales, and low European sensitivity. Here’s how UBS calculates sensitivity: “the percentage of times it has outperformed the market in periods of European strength and the percentage of times it has underperformed the market in periods of European weakness. The sum of these two percentages is the Sensitivity Score.”

Note: UBS does not refer to the euro crisis as ‘Euro-pocalypse’. They describe this screen as “High Foreign Sales and Low European Sensitivity – Top Stocks by Sector”

