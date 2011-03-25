UBS Is Testing "Deskless Workspace" On Its Employees

UBS is experimenting with a new type of “deskless” work-space according to Automated Trader.



2,400 bank staff in offices in Altstaetten and Basel get to try out desks with “garages” (aka rolling cabinets) in which the workers can keep their laptop and other work ‘implements’ overnight.

And instead of conference rooms, there are “zones” for team communication.

From Automated Trader,

“The introduction of desk sharing will facilitate and convey a modern working style. Work can be completed in a more flexible manner with alternating project members, without having to reserve a meeting room,” UBS said in a statement.

UBS said it was eager to see whether it might translate overseas. There are no plans to introduce the new workspace concept in smaller branches in Switzerland, UBS said.

The system, at the moment, is aimed primarily at the bank’s IT staff and back-and middle-office employees.

