UBS: Here's Why You Should Increase Risk In Your Portfolio

Photo: Photo Bucket: CarolynPan

UBS equity strategist Jonathan Golub is telling clients that it’s time to ramp up risk in their portfolios.



He lists three prime reasons why US stock markets are likely to rally. And he also offers the three sectors that are best to ride the rally.

Golub’s year-end target for the S&P 500 is 1,350.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.