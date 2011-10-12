The 15 Stocks That Everyone Is Shorting Right Now

Photo: Wolfgang Staudt via Flickr
UBS is out with its latest list of 15 most shorted stocks based on the highest concentration of clients.Among them: Several casinos and banks.
Note: Stocks listed are from a UBS report, based on its highest concentration of clients, as of October 7, 2011. Data on YTD returns and short per cent of float are from Yahoo Finance.
Short per cent of float: 1.9%
YTD return: +2.74%
Verizon has reported a sharp decline in its traditional land line phone business. It is also renegotiating contracts with its employees and is in a legal dispute with Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules. A strike by employees and the impact of Hurricane Irene cost the company $250 million.
Short per cent of float: 1.9%
YTD return: +26.57%
Business and government IT spending is expected to slow in short-term which will weigh on IBM's stock. Meanwhile, its earnings estimates were recently lowered by Credit Suisse analysts on expectations that the company will take a hit from current economic headwinds.
Short per cent of float: 2%
YTD return: +3.75%
J&J makes up 5.35% of Warren Buffett's portfolio, but its shares shorted have climbed from earlier this year as the company faces competition from Pfizer and Merck, and markets turned bearish on the healthcare sector.
More recently though, analysts have argued that the sell-off in healthcare stocks was premature and expect a rebound.
Short per cent of float: 2.2%
YTD return: -53.52%
Moody's downgraded Bank of America's long-term rating to Baa1 saying that the U.S. government would be less likely to bail it out. It has been unprofitable in three of the last four quarters, with about $30 billion in charges to bad mortgages. BofA is laying off at least 30,000 of its employees and everyone's mad at it for raising its debit card fee.
Short per cent of float: 4.6%
YTD return: +14.06%
The stock is considered to be overbought and overvalued, and if the economy keeps slowing, consumers are less likely to spend at retailers in malls that are owned by Simon Property Group, hurting the company's revenues. Debt and liabilities at the company also reportedly total $19.65 billion and the company has seen insider selling for a while now.
Short per cent of float: 7.5%
YTD return: -13.85%
Linear technology which makes circuits for a range of industries has been uncertain about the impact of the Japanese tsunami and nuclear disaster on its business. The global slowdown has also hurt the analogue chip industry, and Linear voiced a cautious outlook because of declining orders.
Short per cent of float: 7.9%
YTD return: +3.4%
Unlike many of its REIT competitors, Boston Properties which focuses on high-demand markets like Manhattan, Washington D.C., Boston and San Francisco has fared well. And it is expected to have short-squeeze potential i.e. have stock price go up on increased demand and a strong upward trend.
Short per cent of float: 9.5%
YTD return: +33.37%
Supply chain problems hurt Under Armour's earnings the past quarter and UBS said it was a 'preferred long-term growth story'. For now, analysts suspect that higher-than-expected sales of the brand's excess products could hurt profits in the second half of the year.
Short per cent of float: 10.5%
YTD return: -5.69%
Value investor Whitney Tilson has been short on Salesforce.com on account of insider selling. The company reportedly has the second highest level of insider selling in corporate America. The company is also expected to lose market share as competition from Microsoft heats up.
But CEO Marc Benioff is getting more aggressive with the company's strategy, pushing for more independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships.
Short per cent of float: 13%
YTD return: -25.24%
Investors are concerned that Express Scripts won't be able to finalise its $29.1 billion acquisition of Medco,
Short per cent of float: 14.5%
YTD return: +180.58%
Green Mountain has attracted controversy because of its huge growth, sky-high valuations and allegations of tricky accounting. It also faces increased competition in the single-serve coffee front. Short-sellers have been frustrated by the stock in the past but its possible it may have peaked since it has come down from its earlier highs.
Short per cent of float: 18.3%
YTD return: -61.01%
United States Steel Corp has spent $820,000 lobbying in Q1 on everything from infrastructure to aircraft registration, but has buckled under weak market conditions that have pressured its earnings and cash flow. It was recently downgraded to sell by TheStreetRatings because of its weak profit margin and the poor historical performance of its stock.
Short per cent of float: N/A
YTD return: -3.05%
Gaming revenues have been down since the recession but Las Vegas Sands is doing well. The board is planning to pay a dividend as early as next year and share buybacks in the future. But the company has exposure to Macau and as investors fear a Chinese hard landing, many are now shorting one of the better casino stocks.
Short per cent of float: N/A
YTD return: -29.56%
Media company Gannett's shares have been volatile and the company has been laying off staff across the country in a bid to cut costs. The company's net income is getting worse and its EPS is weak.
S&P revised Ganett's outlook to stable from positive because of concerns, '...that the current U.S. economic malaise will aggravate the ongoing secular pressure on Gannett's newspaper publishing business,' which accounts for about 60% of its consolidated EBITDA.
Short per cent of float: N/A
YTD return: -43.72%
Goldman Sachs' legal woes keep on climbing. CEO Lloyd Blankfein recently hired a high-profile defence attorney, and the bank is being investigated by the Justice Department and the FHFA is also pursuing action against the bank for directly committing common law fraud. Meanwhile, it has faced prop losses and is said to be losing clout in the financial community.
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have predicted quarterly losses for Goldman.
