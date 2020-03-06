These 15 stocks are poised to gain in a market reeling from coronavirus, UBS says

Associated Press

Even though markets have been rocked with volatility as investors panic that a coronavirus outbreak could hurt global growth, there are some stocks poised to gain, according to UBS.

UBS isn’t predicting the duration of the market choppiness or the depth of economic impact, it said in a Thursday note.

Here are 15 stocks that UBS says have attractive risk-reward going forward.

Even amid market volatility and a sharp sell-off due to panic that the coronavirus outbreak will halt global growth, there are some stocks that are well positioned to gain in the next year, according to UBS.

By working with more than 40 analysts, and using UBS predictions, US equity product managers Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King put together a list of 15 stocks that trade close to “robust downside cases, thereby offering an attractive risk-reward profile for the next 12 to 18 months,” according to a Thursday note.

UBS is not predicting the length of the current market shock, or the depth of the economic impact of the “current unfortunate coronavirus outbreak,” according to the note. Still, the list of stocks represents a mix of sectors from the telecommunication, financial, healthcare, consumer, and energy sectors that have an analyst upside-to-downside skew of six-to-one.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has now infected 97,000 people and killed more than 3,300. While the majority of illness and death is in China, the virus has spread to at least 81 other countries. Stocks slipped Thursday amid investor panic that’s also pushed bond yields to record lows as traders pile into the safe-haven assets.

Here are the 15 buy-rated stocks, ranked in order of biggest per cent gain to UBS’s base case.

1. New Relic

Ticker:

NEWR

Sector: TMT

% gain, upside: 125%

% gain, base case: 82%

% loss, downside: -9%

Upside/ downside skew: 14 to 1

Source: UBS

2. JetBlue

Seth Wenig/AP A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321.

Ticker:

JBLU

Sector: Airlines

% gain, upside: 100%

% gain, base case: 67%

% loss, downside: -13%

Upside/ downside skew: 8 to 1

Source: UBS

3. Stanley Black & Decker

Getty Images BOSTON, MA – JULY 24: Susannh Hanelin, a product manager at Stanley Black & Decker, demonstrates their current project, a door opener, at their grand opening at the new Boston Innovation Centre in the Seaport District of Boston on Jul. 24, 2017.

Ticker:

SWK

Sector: Manufacturing

% gain, upside: 80%

% gain, base case: 49%

% loss, downside: -14%

Upside/ downside skew: 6 to 1

Source: UBS

4. The Hartford Financial Services Group

Richard Drew/AP Images Liam E. McGee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group, poses with the company mascot on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Ticker:

HIG

Sector: Finance

% gain, upside: 61%

% gain, base case: 42%

% loss, downside: -7%

Upside/ downside skew: 9 to 1

Source: UBS

5. Athene Holding

Richard Drew/AP Athene Holding Ltd. Chairman and CEO Jim Belardi, centre, is applauded as he rings a ceremonial bell to mark the beginning of trades in his company’s IPO, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

Ticker:

ATH

Sector: Finance

% gain, upside: 85%

% gain, base case: 41%

% loss, downside: -11%

Upside/ downside skew: 8 to 1

Source: UBS

6. Huntington Ingalls Industries

Wikimedia Commons The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding

Ticker:

HII

Sector: Industrials

% gain, upside: 59%

% gain, base case: 39%

% loss, downside: -16%

Upside/ downside skew: 4 to 1

Source: UBS

7. PPG Industries

The Home Depot

Ticker:

PPG

Sector: Materials

% gain, upside: 48%

% gain, base case: 39%

% loss, downside: -9%

Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1

Source: UBS

8. Knight-Swift

Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Ticker:

K

NX

Sector: Transportation

% gain, upside: 60%

% gain, base case: 38%

% loss, downside: -12%

Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1

Source: UBS

9. Kinder Morgan Inc.

Ticker:

KMI

Sector: Energy

% gain, upside: 43%

% gain, base case: 28%

% loss, downside: -11%

Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1

Source: UBS

10. Palo Alto Networks

Ticker:

PANW

Sector: Technology

% gain, upside: 55%

% gain, base case: 28%

% loss, downside: -7%

Upside/ downside skew: 8 to 1

Source: UBS

11. AutoZone

Ticker:

AZO

Sector: Retail – Discretionary

% gain, upside: 41%

% gain, base case: 24%

% loss, downside: -10%

Upside/ downside skew: 4 to 1

Source: UBS

12. Global Payments Inc.

Sitthiphong Thadakun / EyeEm / Getty Images The US was still using magnetic stripe cards until 2015

Ticker:

GPN

Sector: Finance

% gain, upside: 29%

% gain, base case: 24%

% loss, downside: -13%

Upside/ downside skew: 2.2 to 1

Source: UBS

13. Merck & Co.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ticker:

MRK

Sector: Biotech and pharma

% gain, upside: 48%

% gain, base case: 21%

% loss, downside: -9%

Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1

Source: UBS

14. Johnson & Johnson

Getty Images

Ticker:

J

NJ

Sector: Healthcare

% gain, upside: 31%

% gain, base case: 20%

% loss, downside: -8%

Upside/ downside skew: 4 to 1

Source: UBS

15. Charter Communications

Getty / Bryan Bedder / Stringer

Ticker:

CHTR

Sector: TMT

% gain, upside: 31%

% gain, base case: 20%

% loss, downside: -13%

Upside/ downside skew: 2.4 to 1

Source: UBS

