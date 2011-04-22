UPDATE: UBS Employees Not Escorted Out By Feds, Conduct Under "Internal Review"

UPDATE 2:30 PM: The UBS employees were escorted out by UBS, not by the FBI, according to Dealbreaker.
The reason: “an internal review into their conduct.”
FBI agents escorted four UBS employees out of the Stamford office on Tuesday, according to Dealbreaker.
The only details:
- They “worked in operations and were responsible for securities movements and payments.”
- A “major meeting was held yesterday with senior MD’s to asses the damage.”
May or may not be related: UBS is being investigated for possible manipulation of the LIBOR.
We’re looking into what happened. Email us if you know anything.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.