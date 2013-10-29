UBS Shares Are Tanking

The global banking sector continues to feel the fallout of the financial crisis.
Earlier we posted a story on Deutsche Bank’s horrible earnings, which were the result of legal fees and an investment banking slowdown.
Also getting hit: Swiss bank UBS.
Shares are down over 5%.
Via Bloomberg:
The company announced that there was a probe into its foreign exchange practices, and it also said earnings were being dragged down by litigation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.