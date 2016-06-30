UBS just launched a huge shake-up

UBS has just announced a big shake-up in its investment bank.

Here are the headlines:

Chris Murphy, who had been cohead of FX, rates and currencies (FRC), is leaving.

George Athanasopoulos will become sole head of FRC.

Roger Naylor, cohead of equities, is leaving.

Robert Karofsky, will become sole head.

Matt Hanning, who had been head of corporate client solutions (CCS) in Asia Pacific, is leaving.

William Vereker and Ros Stephenson will be global coheads of CCS.

Sam Kendall will become head of CCS in Asia Pacific.

More to follow

