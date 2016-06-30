UBS just launched a huge shake-up

UBS has just announced a big shake-up in its investment bank.

Here are the headlines:

  • Chris Murphy, who had been cohead of FX, rates and currencies (FRC), is leaving.
  • George Athanasopoulos

    will become sole head of FRC.

  • Roger Naylor, cohead of equities, is leaving.
  • Robert Karofsky, will become sole head.
  • Matt Hanning, who had been head of corporate client solutions (CCS) in Asia Pacific, is leaving.
  • William Vereker and Ros Stephenson will be global coheads of CCS.
  • Sam Kendall will become head of CCS in Asia Pacific.

