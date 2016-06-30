UBS just launched a huge shake-up

UBS has just announced a big shake-up in its investment bank.
Here are the headlines:
- Chris Murphy, who had been cohead of FX, rates and currencies (FRC), is leaving.
-
George Athanasopoulos
will become sole head of FRC.
- Roger Naylor, cohead of equities, is leaving.
- Robert Karofsky, will become sole head.
- Matt Hanning, who had been head of corporate client solutions (CCS) in Asia Pacific, is leaving.
- William Vereker and Ros Stephenson will be global coheads of CCS.
- Sam Kendall will become head of CCS in Asia Pacific.
More to follow
