UBS Makes New Statement On Rogue Trading, And Says Loss Totals $2.3 Billion

Just out from UBS, a new statement (below) on last week’s rogue trading loss.



The key points:

The loss was $2 billion, not $2.3 billion.

It says the losses were caused by positions in S&P 500, DAX, and EuroStoxx index futures that were totally normal. However, the trader supposedly lied about the hedges on them, concealing the true magnitude of the risk.

This seems unlikely to satisfy anyone, since it’s not obvious why it should be so possible to create ficititious, offsetting hedges.

Meanwhile, CEO Oswald Gruebel is fighting for his life.

——-

UBS provides more detailed information on unauthorised trading

On September 15, 2011 UBS announced that it had discovered unauthorised trading in its Investment Bank. This trading was conducted by a trader in its Global Synthetic Equity business in London. The trader in question has been charged by UK authorities with fraud by abuse of position.

Before making a further announcement, we needed to be certain that we understood the positions that were booked and that we knew the amount of our resulting loss.

We have now covered the risk resulting from the unauthorised trading, and the equities business is again operating normally within its previously defined risk limits. The loss arising from this matter is USD 2.3 billion. As previously stated, no client positions were affected.

The loss resulted from unauthorised speculative trading in various S&P 500, DAX, and EuroStoxx index futures over the last three months. The positions taken were within the normal business flow of a large global equity trading house as part of a properly hedged portfolio. However, the true magnitude of the risk exposure was distorted because the positions had been offset in our systems with fictitious, forward-settling, cash ETF positions, allegedly executed by the trader. These fictitious trades concealed the fact that the index futures trades violated UBS’s risk limits.

Following inquiries directed to him by UBS control functions that were reviewing his positions, the trader revealed his unauthorised activity on September 14, 2011.

UBS’s Board of Directors has set up a special committee to conduct an independent investigation of the unauthorised trading activities and their relation to the control environment. The committee will be chaired by David Sidwell, the Senior Independent Director, and will report to the Board of Directors. The other members of the committee are Ann Godbehere and Joseph Yam.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.