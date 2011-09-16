And Now UBS Might Lose Its Credit Rating...

This makes total sense: S&P has has come out and put UBS’ credit rating on negative following the $2 billion rogue trading loss.



It hasn’t downgraded the bank yet, but its A+ could be toast.

And really, this makes total sense: Hard to imagine anything much more important than a bank’s risk control measures, or more telling than those measured ailing.

