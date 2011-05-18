Top UBS Economist Presents: "2011: A Volatile World"

Our world economy is facing several risks to its outlook, including a sovereign debt crisis in Europe, inflation as a given, and a Japanese crisis spreading to the rest of the world, according to a new presentation of UBS Private Wealth chief economist Andreas Höfert (via Zero Hedge).



He details all these crisis, as well their impact on prices for key investments.

Notable conclusions include the countries where stocks are best, and what currencies investors should be avoiding.

Höfert says Japan has run out of space to spend, and will soon hit the 250% debt to GDP ratio

That quantitative easing in the U.S. has resulted in higher food prices in the devloping world, and rising inflation

As a result equities are more exciting as an investment right now

