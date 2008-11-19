UBS Overhauling Bonuses So Much That Execs Could Owe Money

First they have an indicted head of private wealth management and now bonus drama. And you think the Swiss are boring!



Times (UK): Senior executives and traders at UBS will forfeit previously earned bonuses if they underperform, under a radical new pay system devised by the stricken Swiss bank.

Just as bonuses (Latin for “good”) are paid out for good performance, maluses (“bad”) will be meted out if the bank subsequently makes losses or if the employee misses performance targets, UBS said. The maluses could wipe out all previously agreed share bonuses and two thirds of all cash bonuses under stringent new rules designed to align the interests of executives and traders with those of shareholders.

Maluses! Best new word.

The Swiss bank announced plans for a complete overhaul of its pay system and disclosed that it was taking legal advice to see whether it could claw back previously paid bonuses from tarnished executives. That raises the prospect of UBS demanding and, if necessary, suing Marcel Ospel, its former executive chairman, for the return of millions of dollars of bonuses that he received before UBS collapsed into losses.

Maluses will be awarded for financial losses at group or divisional level, for asset writedowns, for personal misconduct, for breaches of risk rules and for missing performance targets. A worker receiving a malus will forfeit previously awarded cash and/or share bonuses held in ringfenced accounts. Both cash and share bonuses will be held in ringfenced accounts for up to five years. Executives underperforming repeatedly could be given so many malusus that they could end up with a negative balance, UBS said.

To continue reading click here>

Here comes the exodus of bankers leaving UBS!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.