UBS investors are aiming to make 'competitive' returns from a fund related to cancer

Global investors are always looking for the next best place to put their cash to get decent returns — and this time it looks like many are looking towards the healthcare sector for bumper profits.

Now it’s not as sinister as it sounds.

Basically investors stump up huge amounts of cash, and put it into a fund that aims to develop cancer treatments. In return they aim to get a sizeable profit on their investments.

And it is with this in mind that UBS Wealth Management just raised a record $471 million (£323 million) from investors for its UBS Oncology Impact Fund.

The fund invests cash into early stage oncology — the study and treatment of tumours — to help develop new cures.

This is part of the Swiss bank’s “impact investing” arm that allows investors to put their money into funds that directly have a positive social impact while also delivering “competitive returns” — although the exact amount has not been released.

UBS said it is uniquely structured with a royalty fee/performance element. Basically, 20% of the performance fee — the payments made to a fund manager for generating positive returns — will be used to fund cancer treatment. While 1% of royalties will also be used too.

The money will be split 50:50 across cancer treatment in developing countries and further oncology research.

UBS Wealth Management said in a statement that its Chief Investment Office identified textile supply chain innovation, affordable emerging market healthcare, insurance for climate change resilience, and protein alternatives as other themes that could be attractive from an impact investing perspective.

“Impact investing gives our clients an opportunity to change the world and earn a financial return simultaneously,” said Mark Haefele, Global Chief Investment Officer at UBS Wealth Management. “Using this growing medium to target cancer, one of the planet’s biggest killers, helps fulfil a critical social goal.”

