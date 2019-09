From UBS, a decade-long look at the gold-silver ratio, which is stretched like never before.



The key thing to note is that silver weakens against gold when there is an industrial collapse, such as the collapse of the silver film market after 2000, and the general economic weakness during the recession.

Click to enlarge:

Photo: UBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.